Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With A Vow Renewal Ceremony During Island Getaway

Salma Hayek's summer is ending on a high note!
The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over her husband Francois-Henri Pinault after he surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony during their recent island vacation!
Salma shared a slideshow of photos from the romantic celebration with her hubby on social media and wrote, "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding."
Despite the last-minute notice, the "Frida" star still looked stunning for the occasion in a red dress and flip-flops. And Francois made sure the ceremony was a family affair with the pair's 10-year-old daughter Valentina serving as a witness.
Salma shared another picture from the couple's intimate beachside nuptials as they basked in the glow of the sunset. "Can anyone explain to me what the ray of colored light in the photo could be?" she captioned the pic.
The lovebirds first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009. They later had a second ceremony in Venice, Italy, several months later.
