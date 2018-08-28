Salma Hayek's Husband Surprises Her With A Vow Renewal Ceremony During Island Getaway

Salma Hayek's summer is ending on a high note!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over her husband Francois-Henri Pinault after he surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony during their recent island vacation!

Salma shared a slideshow of photos from the romantic celebration with her hubby on social media and wrote, "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding."