Sam Hunt Gets Arrested For DUI In Nashville

Country music singer Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence down a Nashville street. The 34-year-old was taken into custody early in the morning before being released a few hours later, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

The singer was reportedly driving the wrong way down the street when the police pulled him over, according to TMZ. The report adds that the “Breakup In A Small Town” singer smelled of booze and had bloodshot eyes, and police found empty beer cans in the car.

According to a report, police claim the musician appeared so intoxicated he struggled to hand over documents when asked, leading them to conduct a field sobriety test. TMZ also reported Sam’s blood-alcohol level was apparently twice the legal limit at .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

Some of Sam’s previous hits include songs “House Party” and “Drinkin’ Too Much.”

He was released Thursday morning after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 17th.