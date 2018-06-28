Sam Smith Admits He's 'Going Through Some S**t' After Reportedly Breaking Up With Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith may not be "Too Good At Goodbyes" after all.
Just hours after reports surfaced that the 26-year-old singer broke up with boyfriend Brandon Flynn, Sam got real about heartache during his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On Wednesday Night, the Grammy winner admitted he's "going through some s**t" while talking to the audience during the show.
"I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some shit," he said. "I know I'm going through some shit. And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let's have some fun. Let's sing as loud as we can."
Ahead of his Brooklyn tour stop, Sam deleted all traces of the "13 Reasons Why" star from his Instagram. The exes even unfollowed each other on the photo sharing app.
Sam and Brandon dated for nine months, keeping much of their relationship out of the public eye. Despite their relatively low profile, the couple shared a handful of sweet moments on Instagram, including Brandon's birthday tribute to the "Stay With Me" singer back in May where he gushed about his relationship. "He's an angel! He makes me so f***ing happy," he captioned the post.
Both stars have yet to break their silence on the split, but it's likely that Sam will address his romance in an upcoming album. Back in January, he told V magazine that his love for Brandon was already influencing his music.
"On a personal level, I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy," he told the mag. "I'm actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon."