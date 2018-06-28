Sam Smith Admits He's 'Going Through Some S**t' After Reportedly Breaking Up With Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith may not be "Too Good At Goodbyes" after all.

Just hours after reports surfaced that the 26-year-old singer broke up with boyfriend Brandon Flynn, Sam got real about heartache during his performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On Wednesday Night, the Grammy winner admitted he's "going through some s**t" while talking to the audience during the show.

"I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some shit," he said. "I know I'm going through some shit. And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let's have some fun. Let's sing as loud as we can."