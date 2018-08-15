Sam Smith and Calvin Harris Are Having The Best Time Ever Ahead Of "Promises" Release

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris kick back ahead of their new single, "Promises." (Credit: Twitter)
Sam Smith and Calvin Harris appear to be official besties!
Or at least that's the way it looks in this new photo of the two artists kicking back on a rooftop, sharing a bottle of wine and a pizza. In the snap, Sam and Calvin are laughing and seem to be having a pretty good time together on their bromantic date.
Sam shared the photo on Twitter on Wednesday ahead of the release of he and Calvin's new single, "Promises." He captioned the picture with a peace sign and a heart emoji.
"Promises" drops on Friday.