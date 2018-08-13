Sam Smith Enrages Fans After Being Caught Shading Michael Jackson's Music

(Getty Images)
Sam Smith isn't a huge fan of the king of pop.
On Friday, the "Stay with Me" singer hung out with "American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert, where the two enjoyed some R&R. Sam and Adam chilled on a yacht as they drank with friends, soaked up some sun and sang along to Beyoncé songs.
But when Queen Bey was followed up by a Michael Jackson track, Adam accidentally caught Sam throwing some serious shade in an Instagram video. "I don't like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song," the Grammy winner is heard saying.
Even Sam's squad was shook at his confession. After the "Lay Me Down" hit-maker dissed the music legend, his friends are heard saying, "wow" before the clip cuts off.
Adam went on to repost the clip without audio before ultimately deleting it all together, but the damage was already done. Social media erupted over Sam's comment, with many pointing out that the "Thriller" singer paved the way for artists like him.
Looks like Sam is "Too Good at Goodbyes" … and being shady.