Sam Smith & More Stars Are Devastated Over Fifth Harmony's Hiatus

In case you missed it — there was one fan who was super bummed about Fifth Harmony taking a hiatus: Sam Smith!
The "Too Good At Goodbyes" singer took to Twitter on Monday following the announcement that Fifth Harmony would be taking a hiatus following their current tour to pursue personal projects to discuss his emotions over the announcement. He wrote simply, "FIFTH HARMONY!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Sam wasn't the only celebrity fan with a bummed out reaction about Fifth Harmony choosing to go their separate ways.
Danity Kane's Dawn Richard took to Twitter and talked about the group's "good run."
Country music star Cam talked about what an incredible group of young women they are.
Kira Kosarin said now there would be even more music!
Model Larsen Thompson gave a shoutout.
And countless more #Harmonizers shared their thoughts. Ok people — how are you feeling following the big news?