Sandra Bullock's Dad John W. Bullock Dies At 93 'Surrounded By Friends and Family'

Sandra Bullock is mourning the loss of her dad John W. Bullock. John died at 93 years old on Tuesday, September 18.

Sandra's boyfriend Bryan Randall announced the sad news on his private Instagram account on Thursday, September 20, and shared a black and white photo of John smiling and holding a sign that read, "No bull—st allowed," according to UsWeekly.

According to Bryan's post, John was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his passing. He also thanked John for being a wonderful father, grandfather and WWII veteran.

Sandra, who began dating Bryan in 2015, has not made a public statement about her father's death.

John was a regular on the red carpet next to his famous daughter — and was always smiling alongside her at various events throughout her career.

Our condolences go to Sandra and her family.