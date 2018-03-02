Sandra Bullock's Rep Shuts Down Marriage Rumors

Sandra Bullock has not tied the knot!

A representative for the "Ocean's 8" actress has reportedly confirmed that she and her beau of three years, photographer Bryan Randall, have not said "I do" just yet. "They are not married," Sandra's rep told People in a statement on Friday.

The low-key couple reportedly began dating in the summer of 2015. Later that year, Sandra – already a mother to son Louis – adopted her second child, daughter Laila. Bryan shot photos of Sandra and her children for a December 2015 People cover story.

The pair, who have kept their relationship quiet over the years, have reportedly shared a home in Los Angeles since 2016.

Sandra was formerly married to West Coast Chopper creator Jesse James. The two got hitched in 2010, but the Oscar winner split from her husband five years later after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women.

