Sandra Bullock's Stalker Found Dead After SWAT Standoff 5 Years After He Broke Into Her House

Joshua James Corbett, 42, who was sentenced to five years of probation last year for breaking into Sandra Bullock's home and stalking her was found dead in his home on Wednesday, Access confirms.

Los Angeles Police officers tried to serve Corbett with a warrant at his home on Wednesday. The encountered a suspect who refused to exit the home and threatened to kill the officers, a department spokeswoman told NBC News.

SWAT team responded to the incident and crisis negotiations did try to talk with the suspect, but he refused to come out. Later, SWAT entered the home where they found the suspect unresponsive.

The suspect was identified as Corbett and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Corbett pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary last year after he was found in Bullock's home on June 8, 2014. Corbett was sentenced to five years of formal probation and treatment at a mental health facility. A 10-year protective order also was issued.

At the time of the incident, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bullock came face to face with her stalker outside of her bedroom door. She was awoken in the middle of the night by a loud banging in her third floor workout room. She was in her second floor bedroom and when she went to close her bedroom door and secure herself, she caught a glimpse of a man in a dark sweatshirt and dark pants in her home.

Sandra has not released a statement on the incident at the time of this posting.