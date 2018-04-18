



Get ready for a Broadway-filled and star-packed night!

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the awards show announced on Wednesday. The award show will air on Sunday, June 10, 8 pm ET/delayed PT, on CBS.

Sara and John will both host show for the first time, but they've already got plenty of Broadway practice. Sara starred in "Waitress," which she also composed the music and lyrics for. She also earned her first Tony Award nomination this year for her work on "Waitress." Sara most recently lended her singing chops to NBC's live musical production of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," where she played Mary Magdalene.

Josh hit Broadway in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812." He also received a Tony Award nomination this year for Best Actor in a Musical.

We can't wait to see these two in action!