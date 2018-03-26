Sara Foster Responds To Rumors She Bit Beyoncé While Internet Continues #WhoBitBeyonce Mystery

(Getty Images)
The Internet is hot on the case of #WhoBitBeyonce – but Sara Foster is clearing her name!
Tiffany Haddish ignited a social media investigation after spilling more tea on her night with Beyoncé. The "Girls Trip" star claimed she witnessed an actress bite Queen Bey at a party.
"There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest ... She bit Beyoncé in the face," she told GQ.
(Getty Images)
Tiffany adds that she confronted the singer about the incident. "Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her a** beat tonight.'"
Thus, the Beyhive began to rack their collective brains to find the alleged culprit.
After deducing that the incident occurred the night Tiffany snapped an Instagram selfie with Beyoncé, fans scoured event photos to narrow down the alleged biter. Among the suspects? "Barely Famous" star Sara Foster.
"The Cut" suggested Sara was the biter in question – and her response to the allegation was everything.
Sara took to Instagram with a screenshot of a press inquiry about the incident. "I wish I could get close enough to Beyoncé to bite her," she wrote.
Once she caught wind of the social media firestorm, the 37-year-old satirically confessed.
"Ok fine. I did it. Beyoncé knows what she did," she joked.
Sara's sis Erin even jumped in on #WhoBitBeyonce. "So obviously Sara planted that rumor," Erin quipped.
Beyonce's rep reportedly doesn't know anything about the alleged incident.
Commenting to the magazine, " I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge," according to Page Six.
While one suspect may be scratched off the list, the search continues for Hollywood's alleged renegade biter. Will the case ever be cracked, or will it remain one of the world's most bizarre unsolved mysteries?