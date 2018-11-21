Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Be 'So Proud' Of William, Harry, Kate & Meghan

"They are such a credit to her," Sarah raved of William and Harry, adding that Diana would be "so proud" of them with or without their trips down the aisle.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been literally going, 'I can't believe these boys have done so well,'" she said.

Sarah added that an especially noteworthy trait in both William and Harry is their impeccable taste in women.

"I honestly think [Diana] would be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well," she gushed of the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. "She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"