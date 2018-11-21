Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Be 'So Proud' Of William, Harry, Kate & Meghan

More than 20
years after her death, Princess Diana's legacy lives on through the success of
her children.
The late royal's former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson reflected on how she believes Diana would have enjoyed witnessing sons Prince William and Prince Harry's life milestones – particularly their respective weddings.
"[Diana] would have loved every moment," she said of the royal nuptials, during an appearance on Wednesday's "Good Morning Britain."
While both occasions were certainly a reason to celebrate, Sarah explained that seeing the princes so happy is also a way for her to stay connected to their mother's lasting spirit.
"They are such a credit to her," Sarah raved of William and Harry, adding that Diana would be "so proud" of them with or without their trips down the aisle.
"Even before they got married, Diana would have been literally going, 'I can't believe these boys have done so well,'" she said.
Sarah added that an especially noteworthy trait in both William and Harry is their impeccable taste in women.
"I honestly think [Diana] would be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine as well," she gushed of the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. "She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"
The 59-year-old, who just saw her own daughter, Princess Eugenie, tie the knot in October, also touched upon her personal friendship with Diana and the aspects of her personality that still linger.
"I miss her, no one made me laugh better than her," Sarah recalled.
Diana was tragically killed in a Paris car accident back in 1997, when William and Harry were just 15 and 12 years old, respectively.
Although Sarah wasn't present to see William tie the knot with Kate Middleton in April 2011, she did get to support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in person when they said "I do" last May.
-- Erin Biglow