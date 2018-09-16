Sarah Hyland Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Wells Adams

Congrats! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been dating for a year!
The "Modern Family" actress and the "Bachelorette" alum celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday. The star took to Instagram to write a loving note, alongside a selfie of the two having some fun in the sun.
"1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing," the 27-year-old actress captioned the sweet snap. "In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams ❤️ *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*"
Wells also posted a sweet anniversary snap on his social media. He shared a pic of the two smiling and looking at each other at EW's pre-2018 Emmy party, which took place over the weekend.
"I kissed this beautiful woman for the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back @sarahhyland," the former reality star wrote on Instagram.
The adorable couple truly have a "modern" romance. The two met online and went public with their relationship last Halloween, when they wore joint "Stranger Things" costumes.
Now, Wells and Sarah are sharing an abode. The couple moved in together just last month. Wells broke the news that he was moving in with Sarah on an episode of his "Your Favorite Thing" podcast.
"If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another," he expressed at the time.
Well, it definitely looks like their next step is going great. Congrats to the adorable lovebirds!
--Lauren Herbert