Sarah Hyland Cracks Jokes About Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Scandal Drama

Too soon for jokes in this cheating scandal? Not for Sarah Hyland!

Amid the *major* drama that is going down after news broke that Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian (yet again) with close family friend, Jordyn Woods, the “Modern Family” actress couldn’t help but crack a joke!

Sarah took to Twitter on Tuesday to poke fun at the situation by saying, “Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods…that was too soon. I apologize.”

Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods… that was too soon. I apologize. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) February 20, 2019

A little harsh, but we can definitely appreciate a good play on words!

Much like the rest of us, the 28-year-old “Geek Charming” alum has felt personally invested in the Khloe and Tristan drama since his first infidelity back in April of 2018.

She posted an Instagram Story in April expressing how “traumatized” she was by the whole thing (which, same).

“I don’t want to make this about myself, but I’m taking this whole Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal very personally,” she said. “I’m traumatized. I can’t even imagine.”

On Tuesday, Khloe and a few of her besties seemingly confirmed the cheating allegations in the comment section of hollywoodunlocked, who backed up TMZ’s claims that Tristan was sexually involved with Jordyn over the weekend.

In the Instagram video, Jason Lee said that Tristan and Jordyn were seen getting a little too close for comfort at an intimate gathering, in which Khloe responded with a series of shouting emojis while her BFF Malika said, “STRONG FACTS.”

Neither Tristan or Khloe has made an official statement, but the reality star has reportedly broken up with the NBA player.

If Sarah thought the first go-round was traumatizing, she probably had to sit down for this one!