Sarah Hyland Says Another 'Modern Family' Shocker Is Coming: It's A 'Bigger Thing Than The Death'

"Modern Family's" 10th season has another major surprise in store.
In the wake of Wednesday's much-hyped episode – which revealed that (spoiler alert) Shelley Long's DeDe, the mother of Claire and Mitchell Pritchett, had passed away – Jesse Tyler Ferguson teased that the sitcom has a second shocker in the works.
"There's a major thing happening this season," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's beyond."
While Jesse kept the plot point under wraps, he did spill that it's "big" and unexpected.
"I think you'll be surprised," he told the outlet.
Sarah Hyland also dished on the mystery storyline, revealing that it was a "bigger thing than the death" and was "a shock, that's for sure."
"There’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say," she added.
Considering many fans were underwhelmed by the death off DeDe, it might be a perfect time for the show to throw in a bigger surprise.
When "Modern Family" co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly last month that a "significant character on the series" would soon be meeting their demise, fans quickly speculated that one of the show’s integral players would be kicking the bucket.
"It was Dee Dee…boring," one fan complained on Twitter after Wednesday's reveal.
"Calling the modern family death a 'major character' was false advertising. Jay or bust," wrote another, who thought Ed O'Neill's patriarch would have been a more earthshaking option.
When asked about the fan reaction to DeDe's death, Jesse told THR that he was surprised that many wanted a bigger character out.
"We have very bloodthirsty fans," he said. "Also, I feel like the mother of two of the characters that we've grown to love is a pretty significant character. So really, the only drawback is I won't get to work with Shelley Long in the near future."
"Modern Family" airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.
