Sarah Hyland Says Another 'Modern Family' Shocker Is Coming: It's A 'Bigger Thing Than The Death'

"Modern Family's" 10th season has another major surprise in store.

In the wake of Wednesday's much-hyped episode – which revealed that (spoiler alert) Shelley Long's DeDe, the mother of Claire and Mitchell Pritchett, had passed away – Jesse Tyler Ferguson teased that the sitcom has a second shocker in the works.

"There's a major thing happening this season," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's beyond."

While Jesse kept the plot point under wraps, he did spill that it's "big" and unexpected.

"I think you'll be surprised," he told the outlet.



Sarah Hyland also dished on the mystery storyline, revealing that it was a "bigger thing than the death" and was "a shock, that's for sure."

"There’s a lot happening with Haley, but I can’t say," she added.

WATCH: Ariel Winter Didn't Know A 'Modern Family' Castmate Was Getting Killed Off Until News Broke

