Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Surprise Pregnancy On 'Modern Family'

You guessed it! It’s Sarah Hyland's character, Haley Dunphy!

In last night's episode, Haley attempts to put on lipstick while riding in a bumper car and gets hit by Dylan, which sends the lipstick right up her nose.

The couple heads to the hospital to remove the stick of makeup, and after the doctors do some tests Haley discovers she is expecting!

Sarah Hyland (aka Haley) tried to warn fans that they were in for a "BUMPY ride" on her Instagram before the episode aired.