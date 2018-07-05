Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Surgery Scars In A Bikini On The Fourth Of July

Sarah Hyland isn't hiding anything.
The "Modern Family" star confidently showed off her surgery scars in a bikini on Instagram while celebrating the Fourth of July with her gal pals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old shared several snaps in a two-piece on her Instagram Story and captioned one of the pics, "#scarsondisplay."
(Sarah Hyland / Instagram)
Sarah later shared a post featuring more photos of her and her girlfriends having fun in their swimwear. "Here are 4 out of about 150 pictures of us. #4thofjuly #babes (it was a very long, tedious and annoying group chat picking which ones to post)," she joked.
The actress has a history of health issues, including kidney dysplasia, and she underwent a kidney transplant in 2012. Sarah was recently hospitalized again for several days in late June. She posted a pic of her swollen face on National Selfie Day on June 21 and got real about her health.
(Sarah Hyland / Instagram)
"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," she wrote. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first #stayhealthymyfriends."
-- Gabi Duncan