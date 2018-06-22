Sarah Hyland Shows Shocking Photo Of Her Swollen Face & Reveals 'Painful' Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland got real about her painful health struggle for National Selfie Day.
On Thursday, the "Modern Family" star shared an unfiltered snap on Instagram Stories of her swollen face to celebrate the viral social media holiday. In the shocking pic, Sarah shows how awfully puffy her eyes and cheeks are from a hospital bed.
"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin' cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," she wrote in the caption. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."
Sarah followed up her post with a sweet video of her and her dog before she was rushed to the hospital.
“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment," Sarah wrote.
The 27-year-old was hospitalized on June 18. While she didn’t disclose her exact condition, Sarah previously opened up about her battle with kidney dysplasia, which is caused by the kidneys not developing correctly in the womb. After receiving a life-saving kidney transplant six years ago, the actress continued to struggle with weight loss and was bullied on social media for being too skinny.
“No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should,” she previously wrote on Twitter.
“I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from my medication that is saving my life. For those on Prednisone I know what you’re going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have," she wrote.