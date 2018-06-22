Sarah Hyland Shows Shocking Photo Of Her Swollen Face & Reveals 'Painful' Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland got real about her painful health struggle for National Selfie Day.

On Thursday, the "Modern Family" star shared an unfiltered snap on Instagram Stories of her swollen face to celebrate the viral social media holiday. In the shocking pic, Sarah shows how awfully puffy her eyes and cheeks are from a hospital bed.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin' cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is," she wrote in the caption. "So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."