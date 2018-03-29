Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Former 'Sex And The City' Co-Star Cynthia Nixon's Run For Governor

Sarah Jessica Parker has nothing but love for Cynthia Nixon.
The "Sex and the City" alum took to Instagram and shared her support for Nixon's bid to run for Governor of New York.
"@cynthiaenixon A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote. To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiaenixon.com Xx, SJ," the post reads.
SJP isn't Cynthia's only "SATC" supporter.
Kristin Davis took to Twitter on March 19 and shared how "proud" she is of her friend.
"I am so proud of @cynthianixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor," she wrote.
Kim Cattrall also chimed in on the actress' political run.
"I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices," she Tweeted on March 22.
Nixon announced her political run on March 19.
"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she Tweeted in part.
-- Stephanie Swaim