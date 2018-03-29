Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Former 'Sex And The City' Co-Star Cynthia Nixon's Run For Governor

Sarah Jessica Parker has nothing but love for Cynthia Nixon.

The "Sex and the City" alum took to Instagram and shared her support for Nixon's bid to run for Governor of New York.

"@cynthiaenixon A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote. To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiaenixon.com Xx, SJ," the post reads.