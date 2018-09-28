Sarah Jessica Parker Has An Unexpected "Sex And The City" Reunion

Now this is a reunion "Sex and the City" fans have been waiting for!
Sarah Jessica Parker, who played sassy fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, ran into her old "Sex and the City" on-screen flame Mikhail Baryshnikov aka Aleksandr Petrovsky on Thursday night at the New York City Ballet's 2018 Fall Fashion Gala.
As fans know Carrie and Aleksandr were engaged on the hit show in the final season. In the end, she ditched the handsome Russian artist on a particularly emotional night in Paris. She ended up getting whisked away the same night by Mr. Big and the rest is — of course — history!
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the streets of the West Village on September 27, 2018 in New York City.
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart attend the New York City Ballet 2018 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.
Of course, we doubt SJP and Mikhail brought up their torrid on-screen past on the red carpet on Thursday since they both attended the event with their spouses.
The NYC style icon attended the event with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and friend, Andy Cohen. Mikhail, 70, attended the event with his wife, Lisa Rinehart.
Both couples looked picture perfect at the event.
Sarah Jessica, 53, stepped out in a gorgeous cherry red gown with a sheer black detail and an open back. She teamed the look with a set of red, sparkly heels and a slicked back ponytail. We're pretty sure that would make Bradshaw swoon!
Actors Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen attend the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.
Matthew and Mikhail both looked sharp in black tuxedos while Andy sported a navy suit paired with a bowtie.
It is unknown if the former co-stars ever crossed paths, but it's possible that the friends had the reunion that "SATC" fans' dreams are made of!
Kelly Ripa also was at the event looking elegant in a floral, studded silver and black gown. The talk show host and SJP met up before the event to get a sneak peek of the fashion for the Gala. Naturally, Kelly documented their fun outing on her Instagram.