Sarah Jessica Parker Has An Unexpected "Sex And The City" Reunion

Now this is a reunion "Sex and the City" fans have been waiting for!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played sassy fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, ran into her old "Sex and the City" on-screen flame Mikhail Baryshnikov aka Aleksandr Petrovsky on Thursday night at the New York City Ballet's 2018 Fall Fashion Gala.

As fans know Carrie and Aleksandr were engaged on the hit show in the final season. In the end, she ditched the handsome Russian artist on a particularly emotional night in Paris. She ended up getting whisked away the same night by Mr. Big and the rest is — of course — history!



