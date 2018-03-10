Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates The 21st Anniversary Of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

"I don't think it's a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday. I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion," Sarah captioned the post.

She continued, "We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends. 'From now on, we won't just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that's us' Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen) #buffyslayday."

