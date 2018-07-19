Sarah Michelle Gellar & Kelly Ripa Rock Massive Hair In Hilarious Throwback Photo

Kelly – who Sarah has been friends with since their soap opera days – left a cheeky comment on the Instagram photo.

"That [pic] was from Duchess Fergie's wedding I believe," she joked. "I know because I wore fake hair and a crooked smile."

"Actually that pic is so old – It might be Princess Margaret's wedding," Sarah zinged back.

Kelly and Sarah met on the set of "All My Children" when the future "Cruel Intentions" star joined the cast in 1993 as Kendall Hart. Kelly, who spent twelve years playing Hayley Vaughan, also met her husband Mark Consuelos on the daytime drama.

