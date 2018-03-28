Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Swearing On 'Today'

Oh fudge – Savannah Guthrie accidentally let a curse word slip on live TV.

The "Today" anchor was prepping for a segment while her microphone was still on, and she got caught blurting out the s-word.

"Oh s***, sorry guys," she was heard saying before the audio was cut from the broadcast. The camera stayed on her as she continued to read through her notes.

Savannah quickly took to Twitter to apologize for the mishap.