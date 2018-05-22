Savannah Guthrie Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Like A Boss

Savannah Guthrie isn't pregnant – and if she were, she'd tell you herself.
The "Today" co-anchor addressed speculation that she's expecting again, after appearing on Tuesday's show in a black-and-white polka dot dress which apparently gave some viewers the wrong idea.
While the mom of two shut down the gossip like a boss, she also managed to keep her sense of humor.
"It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it," she tweeted in response to one query.
The user eventually deleted their post, but Savannah used the exchange as an opportunity to make a larger statement about etiquette.
The 46-year-old later shared a graphic on Instagram with the question "When is it okay to ask a woman if she is pregnant?" featured at the top, above nine silhouettes depicting multiple stages of pregnancy.
To drive the point home, "No" was printed underneath each image.
"Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," Savannah captioned her post.
Fans rallied around the news personality in support, with many commenters sharing their own stories of inappropriate pregnancy inquiries. Model Christy Turlington even offered a joking solution.
"Left hook or upper cut?" she wrote.
Others, meanwhile, encouraged Savannah to take the high road and keep the "adorable" dress.
-- Erin Biglow