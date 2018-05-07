Scarlett Johansson Rocks Marchesa At 2018 Met Gala, Despite Harvey Weinstein Drama

Scarlett Johansson isn't letting Hollywood scandal get in the way of good fashion!

The stunning star stepped out at the 2018 Met Gala in a stunning, ethereal, wine-colored gown from Marchesa, the design house that is co-owned by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

The fashion house, which is run by Georgina and Keren Craig, became synonymous with A-list events as Harvey reportedly urged his leading ladies to choose gowns from his wife's collection. But following the movie mogul's fall from grace seven months after sexual harassment allegations against him that spanned more than a decade surfaced, the fashion brand has suffered as stars haven't opted not to wear Marchesa designs.