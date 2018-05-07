Scarlett Johansson Rocks Marchesa At 2018 Met Gala, Despite Harvey Weinstein Drama

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson isn't letting Hollywood scandal get in the way of good fashion!
The stunning star stepped out at the 2018 Met Gala in a stunning, ethereal, wine-colored gown from Marchesa, the design house that is co-owned by Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.
The fashion house, which is run by Georgina and Keren Craig, became synonymous with A-list events as Harvey reportedly urged his leading ladies to choose gowns from his wife's collection. But following the movie mogul's fall from grace seven months after sexual harassment allegations against him that spanned more than a decade surfaced, the fashion brand has suffered as stars haven't opted not to wear Marchesa designs.
But Scarlett's selection of the designer for fashion's biggest night made a statement of it's own. This is the first time an A-list star has worn a Marchesa creation on a major red carpet in seven months, and Scarlett nailed the look.
"The Avengers: Infinity War star" looked breathtaking in the number, which featured a strapless neckline and a long train. It had intricately placed flower designs throughout, giving it an extra spring-like feel.
Scarlett walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost.
