Scarlett Johansson Sizzles In A Corset-Style Top As She Wins Big At 2018 People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson sizzles in a red corset-style top at the 2018 People's Choice Awards! (Credit: Getty)
Scarlett Johansson was a knockout at the 2018 People's Choice Awards!
Not only was ScarJo looking absolutely gorgeous in a bright red corset-style top and a set of black slacks at the PCAs on Sunday, she was also dressed for success!
Scarlett picked up two awards at the show — Female Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Of The Year for "Avengers: Infinity War" alongside her fellow castmates.
Scarlett Johansson, Female Movie Star of 2018, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
ScarJo gave a couple big shoutouts, telling the Marvel fans that these movies would not be possible without them. She also thanked her entire team for their support through the years.
She also gave a special shoutout to all the veterans who risk their lives in honor of Veteran's Day.
Talk about a top night for Scarlett!