Scarlett Johansson Sizzles In A Corset-Style Top As She Wins Big At 2018 People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson was a knockout at the 2018 People's Choice Awards!



Not only was ScarJo looking absolutely gorgeous in a bright red corset-style top and a set of black slacks at the PCAs on Sunday, she was also dressed for success!

Scarlett picked up two awards at the show — Female Movie Star of 2018 and Action Movie Of The Year for "Avengers: Infinity War" alongside her fellow castmates.