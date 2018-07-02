Scarlett Johansson’s Intimate Dinner With Colin Jost Gets Interrupted By A Party Clown – See The Pic!

Scarlett Johansson celebrated her man Colin Jost's birthday with an intimate dinner, but it went hilariously off the rails!
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star got a big surprise when a clown crashed his date…seriously. Turns out Colin’s "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che sent the party clown to help get Colin in the birthday spirit.
Michael shared a screenshot of his text message conversation with Colin to his Instagram Stories, showing the result of his epic prank. In the post, Colin is seen wearing a balloon hat with Scarlett cracking up beside him.
"I sent a party clown to Colin's very intimate birthday party," he captioned the pic.
This will be one birthday Colin will never forget!