Scarlett Johansson's Intimate Dinner With Colin Jost Gets Interrupted By A Party Clown – See The Pic!

Scarlett Johansson celebrated her man Colin Jost's birthday with an intimate dinner, but it went hilariously off the rails!

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star got a big surprise when a clown crashed his date…seriously. Turns out Colin’s "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che sent the party clown to help get Colin in the birthday spirit.

Scarlett Johansson’s Intimate Dinner With Colin Jost Gets Interrupted By A Party Clown – See The Pic!

Michael shared a screenshot of his text message conversation with Colin to his Instagram Stories, showing the result of his epic prank. In the post, Colin is seen wearing a balloon hat with Scarlett cracking up beside him.

READ: Scarlett Johansson & 'SNL' Boyfriend Colin Jost Make Their First Public Appearance Together!

"I sent a party clown to Colin's very intimate birthday party," he captioned the pic.

This will be one birthday Colin will never forget!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News