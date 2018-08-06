Scooter Braun Hilariously Trolls Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Scooter Braun is having a little bit of fun on social media and it's at his client Justin Bieber's expense!

Scooter, who famously manages Justin, shared a funny Instagram post on Monday where he had swapped The Biebs' face with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin's face. Scooter captioned the snap, "The internet is a fool 😂😂😂🤣. @justinbieber @haileybaldwin u guys are great lol."



