Scooter Braun Hilariously Trolls Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Scooter Braun is having a little bit of fun on social media and it's at his client Justin Bieber's expense!
Scooter, who famously manages Justin, shared a funny Instagram post on Monday where he had swapped The Biebs' face with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin's face. Scooter captioned the snap, "The internet is a fool 😂😂😂🤣. @justinbieber @haileybaldwin u guys are great lol."
Justin and Scooter still clearly have a fun-loving relationship. Earlier in June, Bieber brought up an old Tweet about Scooter's birthday up to the top of his Twitter profile. He re-shared a tweet that read, "@scooterbraun discovered me so 4 his bday everyone follow and send him vids of u singing really badly saying discover me. Drive him nuts!"
After all these years, these two clearly know how to have a good time together.