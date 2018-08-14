Scott Disick Bonds With 8-Year-Old 'Mini Me' Mason In Adorable New Video

Like father, like son!
Mason Disick is looking more and more like his reality star dad every day, and Scott Disick is loving it. On Monday night, the 35-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos of his eldest kid and marveled at their similar features.
"I think I will call him…..mini me," Scott wrote in the first snap of his son, referencing "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."
Scott followed up the post with second photo (and a second Mike Myers-inspired caption) – this time a selfie with his little boy. "Mini me, you complete me," he wrote.
Mason and Scott also got some bonding time in on Monday, with the proud papa doing his best Zohan impression as he groomed his son's hair in an Instagram Stories video.
"I make his hair silky smooth, disco disco," Scott repeated as he playfully worked a comb through Mason's mane and the 8-year-old giggled in delight.
Along with Mason, Scott also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, and a 3-year-old son, Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
