Scott Disick Bonds With 8-Year-Old 'Mini Me' Mason In Adorable New Video

Like father, like son!

Mason Disick is looking more and more like his reality star dad every day, and Scott Disick is loving it. On Monday night, the 35-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos of his eldest kid and marveled at their similar features.

"I think I will call him…..mini me," Scott wrote in the first snap of his son, referencing "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."

Scott followed up the post with second photo (and a second Mike Myers-inspired caption) – this time a selfie with his little boy. "Mini me, you complete me," he wrote.