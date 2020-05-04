Scott Disick Sought Treatment For Grief, Not Substance Abuse, Attorney Says (Reports)

Scott Disick is setting the record straight.

Following multiple reports on Monday that the reality star had entered treatment last week for substance abuse issues, his attorney has clarified the situation.

According to lawyer Marty Singer, the 36-year-old was seeking help for grief, not addiction, more than six years after his parents died in close succession. Singer explained that the loss still has a profound impact on his client and he hoped professional assistance would give him guidance to move forward.

Scott Disick visits the Sugar Factory American Brassiere on October 13, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” the statement read in part, according to People and E! News.

Singer added that Disick has since checked out and plans to file suit after a photo appearing to show him inside the center was published online.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” Singer’s statement continued. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Disick’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram

Earth day at its finest on my @juicedbikes

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

The father of three was last seen on social media on April 22 during a beach outing with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.