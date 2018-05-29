Scott Disick Takes His Kids On Birthday Getaway To St. Barts With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick made his birthday a family affair!



The reality star rang in his 35th birthday on vacation in St. Barts with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 19, and his kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. The happy couple initially seemed to be vacationing alone, with Sofia posting a slew of bikini pics in honor of her main squeeze's birthday weekend, but later Scott shared several photos with his children on his Instagram.

In the first snap, little Reign is giving his dad a big kiss! He captioned the photo, "Me and mini me."