Scotty McCreery Brings His Fiancee Gabi Dugal To The 2018 ACM Awards

This could be one of the last red carpets Scotty McCreery walks as an unmarried man!
The "American Idol" winner hit the blue carpet at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, and looked snazzy in a sparkling jacket. But perhaps his best accessory of the evening, was his stunning arm candy, his fiancee Gabi Dugal.
Scotty McCreery (R) and Gabi Dugal attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM)
Gabi matched her man perfectly, rocking a black, off-the-shoulder dress. She wore her hair down in curls.
The adorable couple, who got engaged in 2017 and are expected to marry in 2018, looked happier than ever to be hitting the award show together.
It's been a busy year for the pair. In March, Scotty released his song "This is It," which is about his engagement to Gabi. He shared the sweet news on his Instagram in a caption that read, "My engagement song for @GabiDugal, and my new single “This Is It” is out now🙌🏼💍 Hope yall love it as much as I loved writing it for her."
Awww!
Scotty also caught up with Access at the 2018 ACM Awards and opened up about why it was important to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.