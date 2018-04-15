Scotty McCreery Brings His Fiancee Gabi Dugal To The 2018 ACM Awards

Gabi matched her man perfectly, rocking a black, off-the-shoulder dress. She wore her hair down in curls.

The adorable couple, who got engaged in 2017 and are expected to marry in 2018, looked happier than ever to be hitting the award show together.

It's been a busy year for the pair. In March, Scotty released his song "This is It," which is about his engagement to Gabi. He shared the sweet news on his Instagram in a caption that read, "My engagement song for @GabiDugal, and my new single “This Is It” is out now🙌🏼💍 Hope yall love it as much as I loved writing it for her."