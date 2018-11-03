Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici's Son Isaiah In Pediatric ICU

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's 5-month-old son Isaiah is in the ICU.

On Friday, former "Bachelor" Sean revealed in an Instagram post that son Isaiah has bronchiolitis and will likely be in the pediatric intensive care unit for "a couple more days."

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU," Sean wrote on Instagram. "We're still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah's got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen.

"He's not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we're just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We're confident he'll be just fine but prayers are always welcome."



Sean shared a pic of Catherine with their little one.

