Sean Penn Says He's Not In Love With Acting Anymore

Sean Penn is not in love with acting anymore.



The 57-year-old actor has had a career that has spanned 40 years and multiple roles that have become synonymous with his name, from Spicoli to Harvey Milk, but he says he doesn't find the same joy in front of the camera that he used to.

Penn opened in an interview scheduled to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning and talked about how he's lost the acting bug.

"I, you know, I think that this had been true for some time," Penn told Tracy Smith in the interview. "It can be great when you're working with good actors or good directors or good writing as an exercise," Penn shared. "But do I have a belief that it has a lasting value? Maybe, I could make the argument intellectually. But I don't have a visceral - I'm not in love with that anymore."

Penn has found passion in other projects, from political activism to his charity work in Haiti to writing a book titled, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff." The book is being published by Simon & Schuster.

"You know, some people are going to get this book and some people are - not going to get this book," Penn said about his novel. "Some people, I think, will really enjoy it, others will loathe it. And- and that really is what I'd like to say about me, you know?"

Penn's interview will air this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.



