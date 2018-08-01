Sean Spicer Says President Trump's Alleged Infidelity Is Between 'Him, His Wife and His God'

Sean Spicer says President Trump's alleged infidelity issues are his own problems.

Access Live's Natalie Morales questioned the former White House Press Secretary on President Trump's alleged infidelity, the rumored payments he made to Stormy Daniels, and whether or not he thinks that the public deserves to know whether the President has cheated on his wife, Melania Trump.

"I think that's between him his wife and his god," Spicer told Access Live.

Guest correspondent Mike Catherwood then challenged Spicer, asking him if one foregoes the privilege of keeping your private life private when you become the President of the United States.

"Not if it didn't happen while he was in office," Spicer explained. "What he did prior to…It doesn't absolve him, I think that's just between him and is wife. What he may or may not have done or what he said or did or didn't do…"

When Natalie brought up alleged payments that were made to Stormy Daniels, Spicer explained that if what the President did is illegal, that's when it would come into play.

"If it's illegal Natalie, then I get it. But…this is not something that I'm dealing with now nor to your question I spend a ton of time thinking about. It's between him and and these individuals and his wife," Spicer added.

Spicer, who served as the White House Press Secretary from January 2017 to August 2017, said that he doesn't miss his podium in the White House at all.

"It was an honor of a lifetime for me," Spicer said. "I was a working class kid from Rhode Island that wasn't in a political family that got to do that job. It was an honor in so many ways to serve this country. But I don't miss it. It's an intense, intense position. And it takes its toll emotionally and on your family."

Sean Spicer's book "The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President" is now on shelves.

Watch more of the interview below!

