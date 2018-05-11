Security For Royal Wedding Will Include Observation Towers For Sniper Surveillance

Security for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will include strategically placed observation towers throughout Windsor and surrounding St. George's Chapel.

While the exact locations of the observation towers can't be disclosed at this time, sources close to the security team tell Access that the observation towers will be used for sniper surveillance and will be used by the police. There will also be increased security around Windsor in the days leading up to the wedding, and the day of the wedding.

Royal expert Melanie Bromley of E! says there will be even more security for Prince Harry's wedding compared to Prince William's because Harry is a bigger target due to his military background.

Due to the amount of time that the couple and members of the royal family will be spending outside, it is no surprise that security plans are in place.

Meghan and Harry have invited just over 600 people to their nuptials and guests will begin arriving at the ceremony at approximately 9 AM BST by foot. The royals will arrive at the event around 11:30 AM BST by foot and by car. Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to walk to the wedding and will likely greet crowds along the way. Meghan herself will arrive by car with her mother, Doria Ragland.

After the wedding, the newlyweds will take a carriage ride through Windsor in order to greet well-wishers before they go into Windsor Castle for the reception.

It's only nine more days between Meghan and Prince Harry say "I do" - so check out the timeline of their wedding day below.