See Benedict Cumberbatch In New 'Patrick Melrose' Poster

Soaking in his suit!
Benedict Cumberbatch is in a suit and tie and in the tub for the new poster for his
upcoming Showtime limited series, "Patrick Melrose."
On Friday, Showtime released the poster art for the five-part series, based on Edward St. Aubyn's Patrick Melrose series.
Benedict Cumberbatch in a poster for Showtime's 'Patrick Melrose' (Showtime)
The network also dropped a new teaser for the show, which also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugh Weaving, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Anna Madeley, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Indira Varma, Holliday Grainger and Celia Imrie.
"Patrick Melrose" will premiere on Saturday, May 12 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime.
-- Jolie Lash