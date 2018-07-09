See The Sweet Thank You Card Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sent To All Their Supporters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits from their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Credit: Kensington Palace)
It's been nearly two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "I do" in a fairy-tale royal wedding, but they're still not done thanking all their well-wishers.
Not only did celebrities like Oprah, George Clooney and Priyanka Chopra join the couple for the historic moment, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also received a flood of cards and letters from fans of the Royal Family congratulating them on their wedding.
Sealed with Kensington Palace's crest, the replies feature a stunning black-and-white portrait of the royal couple from their wedding day. On the back, Meghan and Harry shared their gratitude to their admirers.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did," the card reads. "It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."
Meghan and Harry continue to be the sweetest!