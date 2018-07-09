See The Sweet Thank You Card Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sent To All Their Supporters

It's been nearly two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "I do" in a fairy-tale royal wedding, but they're still not done thanking all their well-wishers.

Not only did celebrities like Oprah, George Clooney and Priyanka Chopra join the couple for the historic moment, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also received a flood of cards and letters from fans of the Royal Family congratulating them on their wedding.



