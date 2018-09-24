Selena Gomez Announced She is Taking A Step Back From Social Media

Sometimes a girl just needs to go off the grid!





After a weekend jam packed with Instagram stories, posts, and product giveaways, Selena Gomez has announced that she will be "taking a social media break" in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sept. 23.





The "Fetish" singer didn’t leave us without sending out a positive reminder about posting on social media.





"Update: taking a social media break. Again. As I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.



