Selena Gomez Announced She is Taking A Step Back From Social Media

Sometimes a girl just needs to go off the grid!
After a weekend jam packed with Instagram stories, posts, and product giveaways, Selena Gomez has announced that she will be "taking a social media break" in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sept. 23.
The "Fetish" singer didn’t leave us without sending out a positive reminder about posting on social media.
"Update: taking a social media break. Again. As I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.
"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."
Can she get an amen?! Not only did she drop us some major positive vibes, the 26-year-old singer drove it home with a song that had an endearing message for her fans.
"My song to all of you! This is how much I love you! I'm not going anywhere!! I'm always here for you guys," she captioned the video of herself singing a soulful balled.
This isn't the first time Selena has decided to take a step back. The "13 Reasons Why" producer has taken social media breaks in the past, and told Elle Magazine that she doesn’t even have the Instagram app on her phone.
"I'm not trying to hide," she told Elle. "That's my life. I'm living it the way I want to live it. But it's about making a conscious effort – if I can have a moment with my friends, I'll take that time.”
We'll have whatever she's having!