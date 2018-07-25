Selena Gomez & Ariana Grande's Moms Share Inspiring Messages Of Support For Demi Lovato

Joan went on to reveal that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer has been a source of support to her son, Frankie Grande, amidst his sobriety.

"She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety," she continued. "He just celebrated his ONE year. She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well, sharing her experiences with fame and celebrity and notoriety of growing up in a very public space."

Ariana echoed her mom's sentiment, sharing the post to her own social media accounts. "Mom wrote something beautiful. Check it out. Much love," she wrote.