Selena Gomez & Ariana Grande's Moms Share Inspiring Messages Of Support For Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's friends and family continue to show her a lot of love amidst her scary hospitalization.
After news broke that the 25-year-old suffered an apparent overdose, Ariana Grande's mom—Joan Grande—shared a heartwarming message on Twitter, hailing Demi as a "sweet, kind person."
"I am knocked down over Demi," she wrote. "I hope and pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again.. it is work, hard work, but with support and love, she will succeed."
Joan went on to reveal that the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer has been a source of support to her son, Frankie Grande, amidst his sobriety.
"She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety," she continued. "He just celebrated his ONE year. She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well, sharing her experiences with fame and celebrity and notoriety of growing up in a very public space."
Ariana echoed her mom's sentiment, sharing the post to her own social media accounts. "Mom wrote something beautiful. Check it out. Much love," she wrote.
Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, also shared an emotional response in support of Demi. The "13 Reasons Why" producer shared a photo of the two former Disney Channel stars celebrating Selena's sweet sixteen birthday party.
"This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts," Mandy wrote.
Selena and Demi became best friends when they starred together on "Barney & Friends" when they were both kids, eventually bringing their friendship to the Disney Channel in 2007. While the two appeared to have drifted apart since, the stars shared a sweet exchange when Demi premiered her documentary—"Simply Complicated"—last October.
"This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you," Selena wrote on Demi's Instagram post promoting the documentary.