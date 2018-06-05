Selena Gomez Brings The Drama & Passion In Stunning New Music Video For 'Back To You'

Selena Gomez is all about the drama in her stunning new music video for "Back To You."
The 25-year-old singer dropped the retro-themed visual for her latest single on Tuesday, where a meet cute with a boy at a party takes an unexpected twist.
"Wanna steal a car?" She asks at the beginning of the video, kicking off a "Bonnie and Clyde" style romance with her beau. The relationship comes to a crashing halt when Selena discovers she's a wanted woman by the police for her crimes – burning the getaway car and ditching her man.
However, when Sel returns to the boring party, she goes back to the guy and her life of crime!
"Back To You" was originally released last month as a part of the "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 soundtrack. The track is rumored to be inspired by Selena's on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.
"Let a couple years water down how I'm feeling about you," Selena sings in the beginning of the song, which seemingly alludes to their 3 year split before rekindling their romance in 2017 – shortly after her split from The Weeknd.
After months together, Jelena ultimately broke things off again in March 2018.
When speaking to Access in 2014, Justin offered a similar sentiment to "Back To You."
"[She] is someone I love dearly," he said about Selena. "I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don’t think if you end a relationship, you should end that, unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally. We always respected each other and we still respect each other."
Selena and Justin are only guilty of one crime – passion!