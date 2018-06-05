Selena Gomez Brings The Drama & Passion In Stunning New Music Video For 'Back To You'

Selena Gomez is all about the drama in her stunning new music video for "Back To You."

The 25-year-old singer dropped the retro-themed visual for her latest single on Tuesday, where a meet cute with a boy at a party takes an unexpected twist.

"Wanna steal a car?" She asks at the beginning of the video, kicking off a "Bonnie and Clyde" style romance with her beau. The relationship comes to a crashing halt when Selena discovers she's a wanted woman by the police for her crimes – burning the getaway car and ditching her man.