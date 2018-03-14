Is Selena Gomez Caught In The Middle Of Justin Theroux and Petra Collins Romance Drama?

Is Selena Gomez in the middle of exes?

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston shocked fans last month when they announced they were separating after two years of marriage, and now rumors are swirling that Justin may have moved on with artist Petra Collins. Petra has been one of Selena's longtime collaborators and friends, and they most recently worked together on Selena's "Fetish" video. But fans were quick to point out that Selena may have had to put the kibosh on their friendship due to an awkward love triangle.

Selena has quietly unfollowed Petra on Instagram. It's up for debate when Selena actually unfollowed Petra, with some fans saying Selena stopped following Petra when she purged her Instagram account in January, and others who believe she unfollowed her as recently as this week.

And if Selena did stop following her this week, it could be because she's trying to distance herself from her pal given her rumored new romance with Justin. Selena has always been close with Jennifer Aniston, and at one point even said that she really looks to her for advice.

"She's amazing,” the 25-year-old singer said of Jen during a 2015 radio interview with KTU's Carolina Bermudez. "We met through my management -- they manage her aswell -- so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house," Gomez revealed. "She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."

What do you think Selena fans? Is Selena caught in the middle here?

WATCH ABOVE: Jen Aniston and Justin Theroux Split