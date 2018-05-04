Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have A Mini 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Reunion

Selena Gomez totally went as a third wheel on her former co-star's date night.

The 25-year-old reunited with her "Wizards of Waverly Place" big brother David Henrie on Wednesday, proving they still have a magical friendship. Sel was caught crashing David's date night with his wife, Maria Cahill, as the couple spent a cozy night in.

David shared a hilarious pic of the threesome on his Instagram.

"Alex always crashing the party," he jokingly captioned the pic.

Selena is seen in the background rocking sweatpants and holding a glass of red wine – what a mood!

Despite Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place" ending nearly six years ago, Sel has remained close with her former co-stars. In 2017, the entire cast reunited for David and Maria's wedding, where Selena penned a sweet tribute to her onscreen brother.

If the family wizard competition couldn't tear Alex, Justin and Max apart, then nothing will! 

