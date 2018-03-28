Selena Gomez Goes Roller Skating In Fun Girls Night Out – See Her Vintage Look!

Selena Gomez is spending some valuable time with her girlfriends! 

The "Wolves" singer had a fun night roller skating with her pal, dancer and model Anna Collins, on Tuesday. 

Anna captured the outing on Instagram, sharing a pic of the besties posing next to the rink in style. In the snap, Anna wore baby pink denim while Selena donned cut-offs, magenta lipstick, hoop earrings and a feminist tee that read "Never underestimate the power of a woman."

Anna also posted an Instagram Stories video of Selena showing off her balance! In the video, the pop star skated while holding a plate of nachos in her hand and a bag of Tostitos clenched in her teeth.

 Anna is the younger sister of artist Petra Collins, who is also tight with Selena; last year, Petra directed Selena's "Fetish" music video, as well as her "Wolves" performance at the American Music Awards.

Selena has been bonding with her friends in the wake of a reported break from on-and-off love Justin Bieber, according to People. Earlier this month, Selena took a trip to Sydney with Anna and some pals and shared an Instagram video atop a yacht.

The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails. ????????

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Later in the week, Anna posted a photo of her BFF peacefully strumming a ukulele in a "Choose Empathy" T-shirt. 

"Angel," the model captioned the shot.

-- Stephanie Case

