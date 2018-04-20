Selena Gomez Gushes Over BFF Amy Schumer's New Movie 'I Feel Pretty'

(Getty Images)
Selena Gomez spent the night in eating pizza in her pajamas and has never felt prettier!
The 25-year-old had an epic viewing party at home for Amy Schumer's new movie, "I Feel Pretty," and can't help but gush over the film's empowering message.
Sel took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable video showing off her massive spread of pizza, Mexican food, ice cream and more!
"Yesterday @amyschumer sent me her new movie I Feel Pretty (its because I’m obsessed with her) this movie is so important to watch," she captioned the vid. "I encourage all my ladies out there to go with your girls and watch!"
In the film, Amy plays a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity on a daily basis. After suffering a fall and slamming her head, she suddenly sees herself as the most beautiful and capable woman in the world. With this newfound confidence, she feels empowered to live life on her own terms.
While some have criticized the message of the film, Selena related to its girl power message.
"We used to live in a time where we would say 'I can't wait to BE older' to now being a generation that wants to LOOK like an adult without understanding the responsibility or who we truly are on the inside sometimes," she shared. "I know I can relate for sure! GO WATCH!! It’s our modern day 13 going on 30!!!"