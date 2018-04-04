Selena Gomez Has A Slumber Party With Her Besties & They All Rocked Matching Pjs

Selena Gomez is spending time with her gal pals!

The "Wolves" singer hosted a slumber party with her besties on Monday, and in true slumber party fashion the whole crew rocked matching pajamas. The powder pink PJS are budget-friendly and retail for a minuscule $20 at Target. (Aka you too can have a slumber party like Selena).

The friends she invited to her slumber party were Theresa Mingus, Paige Reed, and Rebeka Walters, and Paige and Rebeka Walters. Rebeka and Paige both shared the same photo from the girly fun, and it looks like they almost re-created Dua Lipa's "New Rules" music video. The crew is posing on a bed with Selena sprawled out in front and Theresa sitting on top of the headboard.