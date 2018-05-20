Selena Gomez Joins Taylor Swift Onstage For 'Reputation' Tour Stop

Friends who slay together, stay together!
Taylor Swift had a special guest for her show on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. — bestie Selena Gomez.
The friends performed Selena’s hit song "Hands to Myself" for the stadium crowd.
Tay and Sel clearly had a blast as they danced around while singing the song.
Selena hit the stage in a strapless, sparkling jumpsuit, while Taylor rocked a snakeskin bodysuit.
Before the performance, Taylor revealed Selena as her special guest, sharing video on Instagram.
"We're going to go sing 'Hands to Myself,' which is an absolutely iconic bop," Taylor said as she and Selena walked backstage.
"Yes, Taylor loves that one and I love her for loving it," Selena said.
The "Reputation" singer later shared a snippet of footage of their performance on her Instagram story.
Troye Sivan was another special guest Taylor had at her Rose Bowl show, and in her Insta story she called herself his "superfan No. 1."
The two performed "My My My!" at the show.
Taylor's "Reputation" tour stop appeared to be very star packed. The singer also used Insta story to share what looked to be a backstage pic showing her with Rebel Wilson, Amber Rose and Julia Roberts.
-- Jolie Lash