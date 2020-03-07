Selena Gomez Jokes About First Kiss With Dylan Sprouse: ‘It Was One Of The Worst Days Of My Life!’

Selena Gomez’s first kiss was anything but “Suite!”

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Selena recalled a recent visit she made to her childhood home, where she discovered some notes she had scrawled on the walls: “I had written in the closets that I was in love with Cole Sprouse.”

Selena had big plans to make it happen with her childhood crush, saying, “Cole Sprouse was on ‘The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody,’ and I was obsessed with that show. And I thought we were gonna be together one day.”

Things got complicated in 2006 when Selena was cast in a guest starring role on the Disney Channel show. In the episode, she played the love interest of Cole’s twin brother Dylan Sprouse, and she had to kiss him instead!

Selena, who was 12 at the time, laughed as she recalled what it was like to smooch Dylan: “It was my first kiss! On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!”

Selena previously shared that she closed her eyes too early before leaning in, making the lip lock even more uncomfortable. “I ended up missing, like, half of his lips,” she recalled. “So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world!”

There’s no love lost between Selena and Dylan, though. “I was 12, so it was okay and it was good,” she said. “Thank goodness he is such an awesome guy!”

— by Katcy Stephan