Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Overly Bronzed Met Gala Look

Selena Gomez has a sense of humor!

The "Wolves" singer shared a funny video on her Instagram account where she seems to be making off at the Met Gala like Cinderella at the ball. In the video, Selena, clad in her stunning custom Coach design with a gigantic train, is seeing running out to the parking lot in search of her car after the event ends.

Selena is pretty fast in her heels as her dress trails behind her. She captioned the video, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️."

So it looks like Selena is running away from all the drama — all the more reason to love her even more.



