Selena Gomez Relaxes On A Boat In NYC After Ex Justin Bieber Gets Engaged

Selena Gomez looked carefree and unfazed as she tanned on a boat with friends on Sunday afternoon, hours after news broke that her former love, Justin Bieber, proposed to new girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.
The "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" actress' friend and personal assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, shared an Instagram snap of the two happily posing atop the boat, the New York City skyline in the distance. Selena stuck her tongue out while wearing an aqua, tie-dye-patterned string bikini, while Theresa lounged in a royal blue two-piece.
"bestfriendddddd," she captioned the summery photo, tagging her famous pal.
Selena and Theresa were joined at sea by a large group of guy friends, who had fun getting their tan and swim on.
In one of Theresa's Instagram videos, the girls both can be heard screaming in encouragement as their pals jump off the boat and into the bay – with Sel screaming "You little b****!" as one more cautious friend hesitated to take the leap.
News of Justin and Hailey's whirlwind engagement comes as a surprise to many Jelena shippers, who held onto hope that Sel and the "Friends" singer would be each other's end game after the pair put the breaks on their romance in March.
Selena and Justin – whose hot-and-cold courtship dates back to 2010 – were heating up again late last year after the "Back To You” singer's split with The Weeknd.
In February, the couple seemed stronger than ever. Selena flew to Jamaica to attend Justin's dad's destination wedding, and less than a month later, she posted a not-so-cryptic Instagram photo to celebrate the pop star's 24th birthday.
But a mere week later, the pair were reportedly on the outs again, with a source telling People that "they weren't getting along and decided to take a break.”
Selena has yet to publicly remark on the engagement, nor have Justin and Hailey.
