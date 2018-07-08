Selena Gomez Relaxes On A Boat In NYC After Ex Justin Bieber Gets Engaged

Justin who?

Selena Gomez looked carefree and unfazed as she tanned on a boat with friends on Sunday afternoon, hours after news broke that her former love, Justin Bieber, proposed to new girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

The "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" actress' friend and personal assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, shared an Instagram snap of the two happily posing atop the boat, the New York City skyline in the distance. Selena stuck her tongue out while wearing an aqua, tie-dye-patterned string bikini, while Theresa lounged in a royal blue two-piece.

"bestfriendddddd," she captioned the summery photo, tagging her famous pal.